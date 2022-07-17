Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 75,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

