Addison Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Exelon by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.