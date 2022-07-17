Addison Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.