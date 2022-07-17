Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.88.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $508.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

