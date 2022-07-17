Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 407.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE OXY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 8,174,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,940,737,003.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 33,324,973 shares of company stock worth $1,910,642,974 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.