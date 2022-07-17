Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $154.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

