Addison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 200 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 531,976 shares of company stock worth $54,986,459. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

