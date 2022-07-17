First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 177,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Performance

First Solar stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,506. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

