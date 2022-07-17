Addison Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

