AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $634,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

GIS stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $76.94.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.