T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $115.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.