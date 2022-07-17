JNBA Financial Advisors Has $29,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 274.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $52.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

