Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

