Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.22 and its 200-day moving average is $237.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.