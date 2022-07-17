Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.