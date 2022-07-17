Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $216.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.