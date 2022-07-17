Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.60 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.