Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $537,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

ROL opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

