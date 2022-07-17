Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KeyCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,013,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

