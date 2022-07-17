Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

