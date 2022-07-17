Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,776 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,435,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $575,873.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,990 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

