Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 169,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $40.95 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

