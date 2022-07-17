Toews Corp ADV Makes New $388,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $116.08 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.25.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

