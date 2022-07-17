Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 2,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

