Toews Corp ADV Invests $395,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

