Toews Corp ADV Invests $396,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in UDR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in UDR by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

