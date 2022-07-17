Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 111,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

