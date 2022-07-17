Toews Corp ADV Takes $398,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
MAA opened at $167.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.90%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
