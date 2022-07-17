Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $1,079,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NiSource by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,902,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,532,000 after purchasing an additional 456,238 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,597,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NI stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

