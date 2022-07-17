Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

