Toews Corp ADV Purchases New Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $239.24 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.57.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.