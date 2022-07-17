Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 618.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

