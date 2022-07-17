Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.16.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

