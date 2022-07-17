Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.70.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

