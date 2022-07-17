Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,242,000 after buying an additional 116,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,636,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.19.

