Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,460,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.46 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.86 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.38.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

