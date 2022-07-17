6,000 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

