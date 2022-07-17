Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

PRU opened at $92.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.