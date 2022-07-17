Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 67,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.47.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

