JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25.

