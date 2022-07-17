Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $331.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.58.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.