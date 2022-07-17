Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 865 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $418.87 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $415.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.89.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

