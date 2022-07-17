Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 244.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $33.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

