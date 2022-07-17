ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

