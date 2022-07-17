Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $1,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,707,511 shares in the company, valued at $143,362,707.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 560,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,000 in the last three months. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

