Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.