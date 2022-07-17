Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after purchasing an additional 476,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $313.15. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

