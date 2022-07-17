Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

