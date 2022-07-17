Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $240.30 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

