Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

